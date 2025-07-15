Dutch ambassador concludes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pauline Eizema, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic tenure in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Eizema for her productive diplomatic service in Azerbaijan and wished her success in future endeavors.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands, as well as the situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, during the meeting.

The parties emphasized the importance of the political consultations mechanism between the foreign ministries of the two countries to facilitate mutual visits, continued engagement at international events, and to deepen bilateral ties.

Minister Bayramov also briefed the ambassador on the current regional landscape and developments in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ambassador Eizema noted that she would always remember her nearly five-year service in Azerbaijan and thanked the Azerbaijani side for the support provided during her mission.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

