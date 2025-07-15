Uzbekistan, Hungary take major step forward in nuclear energy collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. Uzatom Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary and the Hungarian company MVM EGI Zrt., signed a protocol during an official visit by a Hungarian delegation to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The agreement outlines key areas of cooperation in the country’s nuclear power plant construction project.

The protocol includes plans to implement dry cooling systems with mechanical draft, prepare technical and commercial proposals for equipment supply, and initiate the establishment of a joint venture in Uzbekistan focused on large-scale assembly of dry cooling systems. Additionally, Hungary will contribute to the development of educational programs and internships to support the project.

This signing represents a significant step toward expanding multilateral cooperation in nuclear energy across the region.

Earlier, participants expressed confidence that building a comprehensive, transparent, and mutually beneficial partnership would be essential to the successful implementation of one of Central Asia’s largest and most strategic energy projects.

Meanwhile, the total portfolio of joint investment projects between the two countries exceeds $500 million, with further initiatives and projects valued at over 1.5 billion euros outlined during the current visit.