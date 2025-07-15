Anglo Asian Mining boosts metal production in Azerbaijan in 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Anglo Asian Mining plc ("Anglo Asian", the Group or the "Company"), the AIM listed gold, copper and silver producer focused in Azerbaijan, provides the following production, sales and operational review for the three months to 30 June 2025 (Q22025) and six months to 30 June 2025 (H12025), Trend reports.

During the Quarter, the Company produced 8,293 gold equivalent ounces, and continued to generate positive cash flow, further reducing its net debt.

Q2 and H1 2025 production update

· Total Q2 2025 production of 8,293 gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") (Q2 2024:

2,707 GEOs)

o Copper production of 654 tonnes (Q2 2024: 46 tonnes)

o Gold production of 6,086 ounces (Q2 2024: 2,438 ounces)

o Silver production of 32,033 ounces (Q2 2024: 6,341 ounces)

· Total H1 2025 production of 16,378 GEOs (H1 2024: 5,270 GEOs)

o Copper production of 1,188 tonnes (H1 2024: 100 tonnes)

o Gold production of 12,115 ounces (H1 2024: 4,704 ounces)

o Silver production of 62,354 ounces (H1 2024: 12,746 ounces)

Key developments in H1 2025 across the Company's portfolio

· The Gilar mine commenced production in May with 106,510 tonnes of ore produced in the Quarter grading 1.23 grammes of gold per tonne and 0.84 per cent. copper

· Significant progress has been made at Demirli with work steadily progresssing towards commencement of production

H1 2025 sales and cash update

· Total gold bullion sales of 9,781 ounces at an average of $3,077 per ounce (H1 2024: 6,000 ounces at an average of $2,174 per ounce)

· The Group continues to maintain a strong focus on cash and strict cost control, with positive cash flow of $1.8 million in the Half Year, decreasing net debt to $13.0 million as at 30 June 2025 compared to $14.8 million at 31 December 2024.

o Cash flow for Q2 2025 includes capital expenditure for Demirli of $3.8 million

· Inventory valued at $7.0 million at 30 June 2025 (31 March 2025: $7.1 million).