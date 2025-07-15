Greece highlights strategic value of trade at EU Council in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Haris Theocharis emphasized the strategic importance of trade during the EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting held on July 14, 2025, in Brussels, Trend reports via the country's Foreign Ministry.

Speaking after the session, Theocharis underlined that trade has become more than just an economic instrument — it now serves as a key component of the European Union’s global influence and competitiveness. The ministers discussed pressing issues such as the state of transatlantic relations with the United States, the evolving dynamics in EU–China relations, and the progress of recent trade agreements.

Regarding the EU–US partnership, Theocharis stressed the continued importance of transatlantic cooperation while noting that the EU remains ready to defend its interests when necessary.

On China, the discussions focused on the Union’s priorities ahead of a planned summit in the coming weeks, which is expected to deliver concrete results.

He also highlighted the significance of the EU’s trade agreements with third countries, including the newly reached political deal with Indonesia. Such agreements, he said, are essential for securing alternative supply chains and boosting European exports amid a complex global environment.

