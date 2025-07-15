Azerbaijan sees surge in copper concentrate output in first half
Azerbaijan’s copper concentrate production surged nearly twelvefold in the first half of the year, reaching about 1,200 tons compared to just over 100 tons last year. Despite this sharp increase, the country’s copper concentrate reserves remain modest at around 160 tons as of early July.
