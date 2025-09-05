Red Hearts Foundation marks International Day of Charity with a special campaign

On September 5, the world celebrates the International Day of Charity. Established by the United Nations, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of solidarity and mutual support.

On this symbolic occasion, the Red Hearts Foundation is launching the “Onu Oxut” campaign, aimed at supporting the education of students from socially vulnerable groups. The goal of the initiative is to expand their educational opportunities and provide comprehensive assistance.

Since its launch in 2021, the “Onu Oxut” campaign has raised 115,490 AZN, enabling 76 students to receive educational scholarships.

The Red Hearts Foundation invites everyone who wishes to join charitable initiatives to show solidarity through the “Onu Oxut” campaign and support young people in their pursuit of education.

Donations can be made by scanning the QR code in the image, as well as through the Foundation’s website (https://redhearts.az/aktiv-aksiyalar/tehsil-teqaud), Kapital Bank terminals, and the Birbank and m10 mobile applications.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.