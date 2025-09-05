Albania sees modest price gains in domestic, export markets
Albania’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rose modestly in the second quarter of 2025, with notable increases in the manufacturing and mining sectors. Key gains were recorded in furniture production, while chemical products saw the largest price declines.
