Tashkent hosts Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan bilateral military cooperation talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5.​ The Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and the delegation led by him visit Uzbekistan to participate in the Staff Talks on Prospects of Cooperation in the Military Field, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting, held in Tashkent with the participation of a large delegation from relevant departments of both countries, discussed the current state and prospects of military and military-technical cooperation, as well as the draft bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026.

During the official engagement, the Azerbaijani delegation conducted a site inspection of the Chimgan mountain training facility.

After getting acquainted with the center, the Azerbaijani delegation took part in the graduation ceremony of the Mountain Warrior Course, involving a group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel