Croatia, Sweden focus on modernization and stability in Southeast Europe (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia and Minister of Defense, Ivan Anušić, met at the Ministry of Defense with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden, Anna Boda, Trend reports.

During the meeting, they discussed current security challenges, opportunities for defense cooperation, and investments in defense and modernization.

Minister Anušić briefed Ambassador Boda on ongoing modernization projects of the Croatian Armed Forces, emphasizing that investments in defense are essential and unavoidable.

In this context, the minister stated: “Investments in security and defense have no alternative. Croatia fully supports the recent NATO summit decisions to increase defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP, and this year we have raised our defense allocations to 2 percent of GDP.”

Minister Anušić and Ambassador Boda also exchanged views on the current global security situation, with particular focus on Southeast Europe and the war in Ukraine.

The minister stressed that Croatia places great importance on maintaining stability, peace, and prosperity in the region. He added that Croatia will continue to firmly support the Euro-Atlantic path of all countries in the region and advocate for a more active role of the international community.