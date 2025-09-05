Turkmenistan and Austria set stage for stronger regional cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Austria, Hemra Amannazarov, met with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and discussed regional cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

In the course of the talks, the parties explored prospects for regional cooperation, strengthening bilateral relations, and addressing common challenges in energy, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

Ambassador Amannazarov highlighted Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand partnerships with Austria and the broader European community in line with the country’s policy of positive neutrality.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regional stability, promoting sustainable development, and deepening integration between the Central Asian states and the European Union.