Kyrgyzstan eases licensing procedures in push against bureaucracy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 5. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced changes to several government regulations in the field of licensing and permits, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the corresponding order, as part of the government's efforts to reduce bureaucracy.

The amendments affect rules on gambling licenses, requirements for pawnshops, qualification exams for securities market participants, and the recognition of qualifications in auditing and accounting.

The updated rules remove the need for citizens and entrepreneurs to provide notarized copies of documents when dealing with state bodies. According to the cabinet, this step will simplify procedures, reduce administrative barriers, improve access to public services, and make state institutions more efficient.