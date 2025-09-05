Azerbaijan exhibits products from liberated territories on global stage (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5.​ "Bafco Invest" LLC, a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan, is participating in the 31st Kazakhstan International Construction and Interior Exhibition “KazBuild 2025” held in Almaty city, Trend reports.

The exhibition, sparking interest among the participants, showcases new models of premium work shoes produced by the company.

The "KazBuild" exhibition is one of the largest and most prestigious events in the region in the construction sector.

This year, the exhibition will feature 401 participants from 23 countries, leading manufacturers from countries such as Germany, Poland, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran.

The exhibition will end on September 5.

"Bafco Invest" LLC is engaged in the production of protective work shoes and polyurethane boots in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

