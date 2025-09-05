Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.41, or 0.59 percent, on September 4 from the previous level to $69.47 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.4, or 0.58 percent, to $68 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $0.31, or 0.55 percent, to $56.21 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a reduction of $0.39, or 0.57 percent, to $67.32 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

