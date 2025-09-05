Uzbekistan, Finland team up to dive into new opportunities in digital cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 5. A meeting was held between IT Park Uzbekistan and the Finnish diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan to discuss ongoing projects, future plans, and achievements in the export of ICT services, Trend reports.

The meeting kicked off with a presentation that shone a light on the extensive work done by IT Park, along with strategies to take Uzbekistan’s digital sector to the next level.

During the discussion, both sides explored the prospects for bilateral cooperation in depth. Key topics included the development of digital connectivity policies in Finland and Central Asian countries, improvement of regulatory frameworks in the sector, and strengthening ties with European partners, particularly Finland, France, and the Baltic states.

The Minister of Digital Technologies highlighted the escalating synergies with European nations, underscoring the proliferating alliances with enterprises from Japan, Korea, China, and Saudi Arabia. A multitude of prominent global ICT enterprises have established residency within the IT Park ecosystem, while synergistic collaborations with European nations are currently being strategically advanced.

The meeting also focused on creating quality job opportunities for youth, enhancing their ICT skills, and expanding the geographical reach of Uzbekistan’s ICT exports. Participants exchanged views on attracting Finnish companies to Uzbekistan, boosting investment cooperation, and leveraging the embassy’s resources to support these initiatives.

