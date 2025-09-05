IAEA steps up to back Kazakhstan’s atomic energy development with expert support
Photo: Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy
Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency Chairman Almassadam Satkaliev met with IAEA Deputy Director General Najat Mokhtar to discuss enhancing cooperation in peaceful atomic energy uses. The IAEA confirmed its support in expert guidance, safety, nuclear medicine, and sustainable agriculture through nuclear technologies.
