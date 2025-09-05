UK envoy confirms strategic commitment to Western Balkans stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. On the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum 2025, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konaković met with the United Kingdom’s Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Dame Karen Pierce, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Minister Konaković expressed gratitude for the UK’s continued support to Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly in the context of strengthening the rule of law, judicial institutions, and the stability of the state. In this regard, he briefed his counterpart on the current political situation in the country, highlighting the challenges slowing down reform processes — including institutional blockades, attempts to undermine the constitutional order, and the emigration of young people. He stressed that preserving sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the functionality of institutions is crucial for the stability and European future of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the context of regional initiatives, the minister underlined the importance of the upcoming Berlin Process Summit in Belfast, with a focus on combating irregular migration, strengthening borders, and dismantling criminal networks. Bosnia and Herzegovina is ready for more intensive cooperation with the UK in this field, including sharing experiences and initiating procedures for concluding a bilateral readmission agreement.

Pierce reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s strong commitment to the stability of the Western Balkans, stressing that the security of the region is of strategic importance for Europe as a whole. She welcomed the inclusion of the Western Balkans in regular EU–UK foreign and security policy dialogues, which will be held every six months, and emphasized the importance of continued British support for reform processes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The two sides also discussed gender equality issues, where Minister Konaković announced the upcoming Gender Equality Forum in Sarajevo in September, with support for institutionalizing this segment within the Berlin Process. The establishment of a Cyber Diplomacy Network in the region, in which Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs actively participates, was also welcomed.

The meeting confirmed mutual readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with the exchange of views and openness to joint action further reinforcing the commitment to regional stability and building a partnership based on trust, dialogue, and shared interests.