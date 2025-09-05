Tatarstan’s company in Russia ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in energy sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 5. Setevaya Kompaniya (Network Company) from Russia's Tatarstan has expressed readiness to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy and share expertise in the energy sector, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The company’s General Director Ilshat Fardiev made the statement during a meeting with Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev. The main purpose of the talks was to discuss cooperation within the 2025–2027 Action Plan under the intergovernmental agreement signed on December 15, 2017, covering trade, economic, scientific-technical, and energy collaboration. Particular attention was given to exchanging experience in the operation of power grid infrastructure.

The discussions also focused on introducing innovative energy-saving technologies. Ibraev highlighted the importance of strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s energy infrastructure and requested support in providing methodological and technical assistance to the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan company.

Fardiev articulated unequivocal endorsement for these strategic initiatives and reiterated the organization’s preparedness to disseminate its specialized knowledge.



Subsequent to the convening, the parties executed a formal protocol. The Tatarstan delegation is poised to engage with Kyrgyz energy enterprises throughout its two-day itinerary.

