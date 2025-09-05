Uzbekistan discloses significant uptick in construction output of small enterprises

Photo: National Statistics Committee

From January to July 2025, small construction enterprises and microfirms in Uzbekistan completed work worth 85.7 trillion soums (circa $7.65 billion), accounting for more than half of the country’s total construction output. The sector has shown steady growth over the past five years, highlighting the increasing role of smaller firms in driving Uzbekistan’s construction boom.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register