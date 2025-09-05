Uzbekistan discloses significant uptick in construction output of small enterprises
Photo: National Statistics Committee
From January to July 2025, small construction enterprises and microfirms in Uzbekistan completed work worth 85.7 trillion soums (circa $7.65 billion), accounting for more than half of the country’s total construction output. The sector has shown steady growth over the past five years, highlighting the increasing role of smaller firms in driving Uzbekistan’s construction boom.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy