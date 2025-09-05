Bosnia joins SEDM chairmanship handover in North Macedonia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Senior officials from the Ministry of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Armed Forces of BiH participated in the handover ceremony of the chairmanship of the South Eastern Europe Defense Ministers Coordination Committee (SEDM-CC) and the Political-Military Steering Committee (PMSC), Trend reports.

They also took part in the celebration of the 26th anniversary of the South Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG), which was held in Kumanovo, North Macedonia.

The delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by Slaven Galić, Deputy Minister of Defense of BiH, included Major General Mirsad Ahmić, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the BiH Armed Forces for Resources, Marina Alilović, Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel Hajrudin Klepić, Executive Officer to the Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff for Resources, and Major Mario Pranjković, Chief of Staff of the Training Center for Peace Support Operations of the BiH Armed Forces.

The event was attended by high-ranking representatives from 16 SEDM member countries as well as international organizations and partners. During the ceremony, the importance of regional cooperation in defense and security was emphasized.

Through participation in the SEDM initiative, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of BiH reaffirm their commitment to strengthening regional stability, security, and mutual cooperation among Southeast European countries.