Azerbaijan’s national stand shines at KazBuild 2025 exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5.​ Azerbaijan is prominently featured at the three-day 31st Kazakhstan International Construction and Interior Exhibition “KazBuild 2025” with a dedicated national pavilion showcasing the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, an initiative supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO)

Eight Azerbaijani companies are presenting construction materials, protective footwear, paints, water filters, construction chemicals, and other products. Visitors are being introduced to the quality, production technologies, and export potential of Azerbaijani goods through promotional videos and information materials.

The exhibition also provides a platform for Azerbaijani and foreign companies to hold business discussions and explore cooperation opportunities.

The “Made in Azerbaijan” stand was awarded the title of “Best Collective Exposition” by the organizers.

