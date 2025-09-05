Kazakhstan’s president to present annual address at joint parliamentary session

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his annual address to the nation on September 8 at a joint session of the Parliament’s two chambers, the Senate and the Majilis, the president's office announced, Trend reports.

The session will also be attended by senior government officials, members of the National Kurultai, representatives of civil society, and labor collectives.

The President’s address will be broadcast live at 11:00 (GMT+5) on national television channels and on the official social media pages of the presidential administration.