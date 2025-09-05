Samruk-Energy and Masdar catch up on wind power progress in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl
Photo: Samruk Energy
Kairat Maksutov, Chairman of Samruk-Energy, met with Abdullah Zayed, Director of Development and Investments at Masdar, to discuss the start of construction for a 1 GW wind power plant in Zhambyl. Key topics included the construction timeline and preparation for the EPC contract to ensure timely project progress.
