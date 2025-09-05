Samruk-Energy and Masdar catch up on wind power progress in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl

Photo: Samruk Energy

Kairat Maksutov, Chairman of Samruk-Energy, met with Abdullah Zayed, Director of Development and Investments at Masdar, to discuss the start of construction for a 1 GW wind power plant in Zhambyl. Key topics included the construction timeline and preparation for the EPC contract to ensure timely project progress.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register