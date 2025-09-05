Bahrain's top officials visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. A delegation headed by Secretary-General of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sisi Al-Buainain visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs as a part of a visit to Azerbaijan today, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

First, during a visit to the Alley of Honors, the delegation paid tribute to the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers.

Subsequently, the delegation engaged in a solemn observance at the Alley of Martyrs, honoring the Azerbaijani heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They placed floral tributes at the hallowed tombs and paid their respects at the Eternal Flame monument.



Throughout the engagement, the delegation was supported by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Rustam Mahmudov, along with additional dignitaries and officials.

