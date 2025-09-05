Uzbekistan Airways to get back in saddle with flights between Tashkent and Goa

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 5. Starting December 3, 2025, Uzbekistan Airways will resume seasonal flights connecting Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, with Goa, India’s premier resort destination, Trend reports.

Air services along this route will be executed biweekly, specifically on Wednesdays and Sundays, providing optimal transit solutions for both recreational and corporate clientele.



Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, was inaugurated in 1992 and operates its hub at Tashkent International Airport. As of June 2025, the airline's operational inventory consisted of 47 airframes.

