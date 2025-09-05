Kazakhstan and Russia's Gazprom sign deal to boost gas supplies in 2025 - 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. Kazakhstan and Russia’s Gazprom have signed an agreement to increase the supply of Russian gas to the country in 2025 and 2026, Trend reports via Gazprom.

Chairman of the Management Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Gazprom, Alexey Miller, and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, signed the agreement to increase Russian gas supplies to Kazakhstan in 2025 and 2026.

"The instrument was executed in the context of a collaborative session. The stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding the prevailing conditions and future trajectories for the enhancement of collaborative efforts in the domains of gas supply, logistics, and processing," the communiqué articulated.



The Eastern Economic Forum 2025 is scheduled to convene in Vladivostok from September 3 through September 6. In November 2023, Gazprom and the Government of Kazakhstan executed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, delineating a framework for synergistic engagement and mutual benefit in the energy sector.



Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stands as the preeminent gas enterprise in the Russian Federation and ranks among the foremost energy conglomerates globally. The entity is actively involved in the upstream and downstream sectors encompassing the exploration, extraction, transportation, storage, refining, and commercialization of hydrocarbons, alongside the generation and distribution of electrical energy. The government possesses a dominant equity interest in the enterprise. Gazprom is integral to the strategic framework of Russia's energy sovereignty and is proactively augmenting its export portfolio, with a pronounced focus on the European and Asian markets.