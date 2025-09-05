Kazakhstan targets to achieve global peak in oil production, quadrupling its output

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. Kazakhstan occupies a preeminent role in the international petroleum sector, with hydrocarbon output in the nation having escalated quadruply and anticipated to imminently attain a throughput of 100 million metric tons annually, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a ceremonial event in Akorda, congratulating the country’s oil and gas industry workers, Trend reports.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that last year marked the 125th anniversary of the country’s oil and gas industry, and this year is also marked by several significant events.

“The Atyrau Oil Refinery was commissioned 80 years ago. The team of the Shymkent Oil Refinery is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and the national company QazaqGaz is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Undoubtedly, these significant dates clearly demonstrate the importance of the oil and gas industry for the country. As is known, oil and gas are our strategically important resources. The oil industry has played a special role in the country’s development. During the years of Independence, we fully appreciated the value of black gold. And today this industry is developing at a dynamic pace,” noted the president.

President Tokayev also underscored that Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry has deep traditions and a rich history.

“The inception and flourishing of this sector were significantly influenced by stakeholders from various labor legacies. You steadfastly traverse the esteemed trajectory established by your venerable predecessors. Currently, over 200,000 individuals are engaged within the oil and gas sector ecosystem. I hold your contributions in high regard and wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation for your relentless endeavors towards the advancement of Kazakhstan,” the president concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel