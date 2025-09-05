Kazakhstan's Tokayev brings to light energy-driven strategic partnership with China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. We are already implementing many projects with our Chinese partners in the oil and gas sector, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a ceremonial event in Akorda, congratulating workers in the country's oil and gas industry, Trend reports.

According to the president, in recent years, the government has been keeping its ear to the ground, working diligently to lay the groundwork for a systematic approach to reel in foreign investment across various sectors of the economy.

"In this regard, I want to highlight my recent visit to China, which was very productive and gave a new, powerful impetus to the strategic partnership between our countries. The agenda of the bilateral talks was quite extensive and addressed Kazakhstan's national interests, primarily in the economic sphere. During the negotiations with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, special attention was paid to comprehensive cooperation in the spirit of eternal friendship and strategic partnership. As a result of the latest meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, more than 70 commercial documents were signed, totaling $15 billion," said Tokayev.

The president emphasized that many projects in the oil and gas sector are already being implemented in Kazakhstan with Chinese partners, and new strategic projects are planned. Among the stakeholders, he explicitly highlighted the memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a gas chemical complex aimed at urea synthesis in the Aktobe region in collaboration with CNPC, with a financial commitment exceeding $1 billion.

"An important agreement was also reached with the China Development Bank to finance the construction of main pipelines for transporting ethane and propane in the Atyrau region, amounting to about $530 million. We have traditionally paid special attention to deepening cooperation with all international investors. The longstanding partnership in the oil and gas sector with US, Russian, European, and Chinese corporations is clear evidence of this," concluded the president.

