President Tokayev rolls out revolutionary approach to shake up nation's oil and gas sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 5. Alongside raw material production, Kazakhstan is placing great emphasis on deep processing, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a ceremonial event at the Akorda, congratulating the country's oil and gas industry workers, Trend reports.

According to the president, Kazakhstan has rolled up its sleeves and given a facelift to three major oil refineries in Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Shymkent, ensuring the domestic market is running like a well-oiled machine with high-quality fuel and lubricants at the ready.

“Thanks to targeted efforts, around 13 million people have gained access to natural gas. Today, unprecedented large-scale projects are being implemented in this area. Construction is underway on a new gas processing plant at Kashagan, as well as a second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline,” he stated.

President Tokayev also emphasized that Kazakhstan has started to hit the ground running by producing high value-added products.

“Large petrochemical projects are planned for launch, which will create around 20,000 jobs. Among them, the polyethylene plant—being built in cooperation with foreign investors—holds particular importance. Investment in this project exceeds $7 billion. Development is beginning at major offshore fields such as Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar, with a total investment of over $6 billion. Construction of offshore platforms will be carried out at domestic shipyards, which will be a significant milestone for Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector. All of these projects will contribute to strengthening the country’s energy potential and ensure steady economic growth for the benefit of all citizens,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel