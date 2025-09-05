Uzbekistan, Pakistan dive into joint projects with top-notch leather companies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 5. A group of top-notch Pakistani leather industry players sat down with officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan to chew the fat about potential avenues for tighter collaboration, Trend reports.

Conversations centered around capital allocation opportunities, fiscal and tariff advantages, the formation of collaborative enterprises, and the viability of re-exporting goods to the Central Asian and Russian economic landscapes.



The delegation from Uzbekistan comprised Dilshod Rasulov, the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber, alongside Akbar Sultonov, who holds the position of Chairman within the “Uzcharmsanoat” Association. The incoming Pakistani delegation comprised high-level executives from notable enterprises, including Alliance Plus Co./Pak Overseas Enterprises, Mamba Fashion, Jannat Leather Industries, Fahim Brothers, MD Tannery Works, Saeed Leather, and Palm & Finger Co.



The assembly also deliberated on the integration of cutting-edge technologies in leather processing methodologies and the upskilling of proficient personnel. Stakeholders underscored that the execution of collaborative initiatives with Pakistan has the potential to enhance trade volume between the two nations and generate avenues for the development of competitive offerings tailored for regional marketplaces.

The discussions are perceived as a pivotal advancement in fortifying economic synergies between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, catalyzing the initiation of novel investment ventures, facilitating technology transfer, and amplifying trade dynamics.



In the interim, the intergovernmental commerce between the nations surpassed the $400 million threshold in 2024, while the quantity of collaborative enterprises escalated to 130. Commercial entities have been established in Karachi and Tashkent, and the resumption of direct air connectivity between Tashkent and Lahore has been initiated.

