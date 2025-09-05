Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Central Asian nations discuss cooperation with US in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe

Tajikistan Materials 5 September 2025 10:58 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 5. Bigwigs from the foreign ministries of Central Asian nations and the US Department of State gathered in Dushanbe for a powwow of the “Central Asia–United States” Secretariat under the C5+1 umbrella, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

During the convening, stakeholders conducted a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing metrics and strategic trajectories pertaining to the C5+1 framework. Discourse centered on strategic preparations for the decadal commemoration of the C5+1 initiative, enhancing economic diplomacy through the B5+1 Forum to bolster commercial and investment linkages, alongside the Critical Minerals Dialogue.

Authorities conducted a thorough analysis of methodologies to enhance synergies within the C5+1 Secretariat, focusing on the orchestration of ministerial convenings and the establishment of sectoral task forces. Delegates from the involved nations engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the strategic agendas of forthcoming initiatives and reiterated their dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies within the C5+1 framework.

