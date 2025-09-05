Central Asian nations discuss cooperation with US in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 5. Bigwigs from the foreign ministries of Central Asian nations and the US Department of State gathered in Dushanbe for a powwow of the “Central Asia–United States” Secretariat under the C5+1 umbrella, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

During the convening, stakeholders conducted a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing metrics and strategic trajectories pertaining to the C5+1 framework. Discourse centered on strategic preparations for the decadal commemoration of the C5+1 initiative, enhancing economic diplomacy through the B5+1 Forum to bolster commercial and investment linkages, alongside the Critical Minerals Dialogue.



Authorities conducted a thorough analysis of methodologies to enhance synergies within the C5+1 Secretariat, focusing on the orchestration of ministerial convenings and the establishment of sectoral task forces. Delegates from the involved nations engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the strategic agendas of forthcoming initiatives and reiterated their dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies within the C5+1 framework.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel