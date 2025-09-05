Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record high

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 5. The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reached $7.02 billion as of September 3, marking a record level, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

Commencing from the onset of 2025, the asset reserves have escalated by $1.93 billion, reflecting a substantial growth of 38 percent. In a comparative analysis, the reserves experienced an escalation from $3.24 billion to $5.09 billion over the course of 2024.

The current volume of reserves is sufficient to cover about 5.7 months of future imports of goods and services, meeting recommended international adequacy benchmarks.

According to the central bank, the increase in reserves this year has been supported by operations in domestic and external markets, as well as favorable conditions in the global precious metals market. At the same time, the bank emphasized that it continues to pursue a conservative strategy in managing reserves, prioritizing safety and liquidity of reserve assets.

International reserves are used to maintain the purchasing power of the national currency, ensure price stability, safeguard financial stability, and service the country’s external obligations in a timely manner.

The National Bank said it will continue its policy aimed at maintaining an adequate level of international reserves, taking into account domestic and external economic conditions, in order to preserve price stability through appropriate monetary policy measures.