Russian airline UVT Aero rolls out extension for Perm-Tashkent flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 5. Russian regional airline UVT Aero has announced it will extend its flights from Perm to Tashkent until December 29, 2025, Trend reports.

The service will continue operating once a week on Mondays. Initially, the carrier had strategized to terminate operations on this corridor at the conclusion of August, subsequently prolonging the service until October 20, 2025.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Bugulma, Russia, UVT Aero operates a fleet of seven aircraft and primarily serves regional destinations across Russia.

This extension underscores the growing air connectivity between Russia and Uzbekistan, offering travelers a reliable link for both business and leisure.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel