Kazakhstan and US business leaders discuss expanding economic co-op
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, met with Hush Choksi from the US Chamber of Commerce and representatives of major US companies to discuss strengthening economic ties. Zhumangarin highlighted the US as a key trade partner, noting $4.2 billion in bilateral trade in 2024 and over $51 billion in US investments since 2005.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy