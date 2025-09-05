Kazakhstan and US business leaders discuss expanding economic co-op

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, met with Hush Choksi from the US Chamber of Commerce and representatives of major US companies to discuss strengthening economic ties. Zhumangarin highlighted the US as a key trade partner, noting $4.2 billion in bilateral trade in 2024 and over $51 billion in US investments since 2005.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register