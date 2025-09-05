EBRD boosts investment in Greek pharma industry
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is increasing its equity investment in Greek pharmaceutical firm Famar, committing an additional 5.2 million euros to support the company’s expansion in Greece and its first production facility in Germany.
