Turkmenistan gearing up to send over humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed an order to dispatch humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake that struck the country on August 31, Trend reports.

The support, dispatched under the auspices of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, will encompass pharmaceuticals, nutritional provisions, textiles, and a variety of critical resources.



The initiative epitomizes Turkmenistan’s alignment with the Afghan populace and underscores its dedication to fortifying amicable relations between the two adjacent sovereign entities.

"The 6.2-magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter located about 50 kilometers from Jalalabad at a depth of 10 kilometers, shook eastern Afghanistan late in the evening on August 31. It was followed by five aftershocks and was felt as far as Kabul and Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad," the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

