Estonia’s industry sees strong growth
Photo: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia
Estonia’s manufacturing sector expanded by 3.5 percent in July compared to last year, with growth driven by electronics, shale oil, and transport equipment production. However, food and machinery industries remained in decline, while weak demand and labor shortages continue to challenge the sector.
