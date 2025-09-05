Azerbaijan identifies several security gaps in state information systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The State Service for Special Communications and Information Security identified 62 vulnerabilities in 34 state information systems in the first half of this year, said Major General, Deputy Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (SSSCIS), Allahveran Ismayilov, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the VI Summit of Heads of Information Security of State Institutions.

Ismayilov noted that the constant updating of state information systems associated with digitalization creates new security risks and vulnerabilities.

“We must be open to innovation. Today, ‘smart cities’ and artificial intelligence are creating new opportunities in public administration. But at the same time, this also carries new risks. In particular, discussions of cyberwarfare scenarios against critical infrastructure are no longer theoretical, but the result of real experience,” Ismayilov noted.