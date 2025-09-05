AIIB wraps up 2025 funding program with $2B USD benchmark bond

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB, AAA/Aaa/AAA) has successfully concluded its 2025 public funding program with the issuance of a 3-year SEC-registered USD benchmark bond, Trend reports via the AIIB.

The USD2 billion transaction drew orders exceeding USD6.2 billion from more than 110 investors, allowing a 3-basis-point tightening and pricing at a reoffer spread of +31 basis points versus mid swaps, or 3.5 basis points above U.S. Treasuries.

This issuance brings AIIB’s total funding for the year to USD9.5 billion, completing 95 percent of the Bank’s annual program.

Priced on September 3, the 3-year bond marks AIIB’s third USD benchmark in 2025, following 5-year and 10-year transactions. It is the first time the Bank has issued three USD benchmarks in a single calendar year, further strengthening its USD curve and underscoring its commitment to maintaining a robust and liquid market presence.