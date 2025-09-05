Turkmenistan, Japan explore new avenues for investment opportunities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Amakawa Kazuhiko, Representative Director and Vice Chairman of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), to discuss the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the high dynamics of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation across the full spectrum of interaction. The officials noted that an open and trusting political dialogue at the highest level continues to strengthen interstate ties.

Moreover, special attention was given to expanding the legal framework of the partnership, with particular reference to bilateral documents signed during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s working visit to Japan in April 2025.

The parties also acknowledged the positive experience of cooperation between Turkmenistan and JBIC, emphasizing the effectiveness of joint projects in financing large-scale facilities across the oil and gas, electric power, chemical, and other sectors.

The Japanese delegation expressed strong interest in intensifying ties and confirmed its readiness to participate in the implementation of Turkmenistan’s major national projects, highlighting the country’s open investment policy under President Berdimuhamedov’s leadership.