Azerbaijan reveals deadline for Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband road project

AGHBAND, Azerbaijan, September 5. Work on the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway in Azerbaijan will be completed in the spring of 2026, Deputy Head of the Investment Department of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Ilham Suleymanov told local media, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

He said that the total length of the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway is 123.6 kilometers, and this road was designed in accordance with the first technical grade.

"The width of the carriageway varies between 14-21 meters. The 78-kilometer section of the road was built with six lanes, and the remaining 45.6-kilometer section with four lanes. 28 bridges have been built on the road. 16 of them were built over water crossings, and the rest are overpasses.

Eight interchanges and three tunnels with a total length of just over 12 kilometers have been built on the road. Currently, the physical progress of work on the highway is 95 percent," Suleymanov noted.

