Uzbekistan making strides in realm of fixed asset investments
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan has directed nearly $24.4 billion in fixed asset investments during the first half of 2025, fueling growth across key economic and social sectors. From manufacturing and energy to healthcare and education, the funding reflects the country’s ongoing focus on sustainable development and infrastructure expansion
