Tajikistan, Qatar set sights on closer financial and banking cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 15. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar, Nurmurod Mahmadali, met with the Chairman of the Qatar Central Bank, Abdullah Mubarak Al-Khalifa, and discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the financial and banking sectors. Special emphasis was placed on enhancing economic ties and attracting direct investment into key sectors of Tajikistan’s economy.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration between the financial institutions of Tajikistan and Qatar, supporting joint projects, and encouraging reciprocal visits to further boost mutual engagement.

The meeting builds upon the significant progress achieved during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Dushanbe in 2023. That high-level visit resulted in the signing of 15 new cooperation agreements in the presence of both heads of state.

These developments reflect a shared commitment to deepening economic, commercial, cultural, and humanitarian relations, laying a solid foundation for a long-term strategic partnership between the two nations.