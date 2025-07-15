Kazakhstan posts strong growth in agricultural output in 1H2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan's agricultural output rose by 3.7 percent to 1.8 trillion tenge ($3.42 billion), driven by growth in livestock and crop production. Livestock output increased by 3.2 percent, while crop production rose by 14.5 percent.

