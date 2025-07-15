Uzbekistan seeks advanced technologies in talks with China’s leading innovators

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. Baxtiyor Saidov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, held a series of meetings with leading Chinese companies, Trend reports.

“Today, we had several engaging and productive meetings with top Chinese companies from various sectors — Chison Medical Technologies, China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, Norinco, Hangzhou Miuge Chemical Commodities Science and Technologies, Xiamen Tungsten, Shandong Gold, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Great Wall Motor, Origin Quantum, and China Aerospace Science and Technology,” Baxtiyor Saidov wrote on his social media platform.

“Our agenda focused on establishing mutually beneficial partnerships across multiple sectors, bringing advanced production facilities and cutting-edge technologies to Uzbekistan, enhancing the skills and capacity of our experts, and improving integration into regional and global supply chains,” he added.

Meanwhile, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the $13 billion mark in the previous fiscal year, with both nations expressing strong optimism about reaching the ambitious $20 billion target set by their respective leaderships.