Kazakhstan reports significant increases in manufacturing industry in first half of 2025
Photo: Akorda
At a Kazakhstan government meeting, key economic sectors showed growth in the first half of the year. Manufacturing rose by 5.5 percent, driven by gains in machinery, food, oil refining, metals, building materials, and chemicals. Mining grew 8.4 percent due to higher oil and coal production.
