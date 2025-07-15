Uzbekistan predicts steady growth for China–Afghanistan Corridor through 2030 (Exclusive)

Uzbekistan is advancing plans to transform the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan corridor into a major regional trade route, with regular freight shipments set to begin by the end of 2025. Backed by infrastructure development and tariff incentives, the project signals growing momentum toward regional connectivity and transit growth.

