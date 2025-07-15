Azerbaijan’s solar revolution sparks dynamic growth in energy market
Solar power generation in Azerbaijan increased by nearly 20 percent in the first half of the year, reaching approximately 260 million kWh. This growth contributed to the overall energy sector, which produced goods and services worth around 1.74 billion manat during the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy