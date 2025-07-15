Kazakhstan keeps tight grip on budget despite growing debt burden

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s public debt rose by 40 billion tenge ($76.3 million) since early 2025, reaching 31.9 trillion tenge ($60.9 billion) as of July 1, according to Finance Minister Madi Takiyev. The increase is attributed to financing the budget deficit and disbursing earlier loans.

