Kazakhstan keeps tight grip on budget despite growing debt burden
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s public debt rose by 40 billion tenge ($76.3 million) since early 2025, reaching 31.9 trillion tenge ($60.9 billion) as of July 1, according to Finance Minister Madi Takiyev. The increase is attributed to financing the budget deficit and disbursing earlier loans.
