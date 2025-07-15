Iran strengthens global footprint with rising iron and steel exports

Iran’s iron and steel exports grew significantly in the first two months of the current Iranian year, with total shipments reaching around 6.4 million tons, up nearly 30% by volume compared to last year. While crude steel exports saw strong increases both in volume and value, finished steel product exports declined slightly during the same period.

