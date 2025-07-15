Kazakhstan charts ambitious path to economic expansion by 2029

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated that Kazakhstan’s economy, which reached $286 billion GDP last year and is expected to surpass $300 billion this year, is on track to meet President Tokayev’s goal of $450 billion by 2029. To achieve this, the government is focusing on industrial development, economic diversification, and high-value production, supported by a major investment program through Baiterek holding aiming to attract $15.2 billion.

